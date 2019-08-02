Campbell and KKR confirm asset deal

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) confirms its deal to sell Arnott’s and certain international operations to KKR (NYSE:KKR) for $2.2B.

The company plans to pay down debt with the proceeds.

"Our approach has resulted in agreements that we believe generate the greatest value from our international assets. By applying almost $3 billion of divestiture net proceeds to reduce debt, Campbell’s balance sheet will be stronger and capable of supporting our plan to grow our focused and differentiated portfolio," says Campbell CEO Mark Clouse.

Under the terms of the agreement, Campbell and KKR will enter into a long-term licensing arrangement for the exclusive rights to use certain Campbell brands, including Campbell's, Swanson, V8, Prego, Chunky and Campbell's Real Stock, in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and other select markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The deal is expected to close the first half of FY20.

CPB +0.33% premarket to $42.25

Source: Press Release