Brookfield Property Q2 helped by core office NOI growth, investment gains

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Q2 FFO and realized gains of $362M, or 38 cents per unit, beating the average analyst estimate of 36 cents, and increasing from $250M, or 36 cents per unit, in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 revenue of $2.07B increased from $1.22B a year ago.

Increase driven by higher realized gains in its LP Investments segment, same-property growth in core office business, and earnings from new capital invested in core retail business.

Core office operations generated company FFO of $187M in Q2, up from $149M in the same period in 2018; generated 3% same-property NOI growth.

Core retail operations generated company FFO of $170M up from $119M in the year-ago quarter; after adjusting for temporary incremental impact of recent bankruptcies, same-store NOI increased by 0.4% for the quarter.

LP Investments generated company FFO and realized gains of $106M vs. $87M in the year-ago period.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

