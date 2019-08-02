Square slides 8% as analysts see growth decelerating

Square (NYSE:SQ) slides 8.0% in premarket trading as analysts were less than impressed by the fintech's Q2 results.

Evercore ISI analyst Rayna Kumar Square cuts Square to underperform from outperform, citing decelerating merchant acquiring growth.

Also notes unattainable adjusted EBITDA margin of 35%-40%, increasing competition, and valuation.

Cuts target to $64 from $101.

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer says Square's Q2 report reveals "further deceleration of the company's growth in gross payment volume" as well as a decline in its transaction margin.

More worrying, the deceleration of these metrics are occurring before the impact of mega-mergers in the payments space, especially Fiserv's acquisition of First Data, Palmer writes.