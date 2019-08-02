Tooya lowers profit outlook

Toyota (NYSE:TM) cuts its full-year operating profit forecast to ¥2.4T ($22.4B) from a previous forecast of ¥2.55T yen.

"We have factored in cost reduction efforts for the year, but there are still some uncertainties," notes Toyota Chief Operating Officer Kenta Kon.

A stronger yen continues to hurt Toyota with vehicles exported from Japan more expensive and earnings made overseas devalued. The company expects the yen to trade around 106 to the U.S. dollar this year.