W.P. Carey lowers top end of 2019 AFFO guidance range

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Q2 adjusted FFO per share of $1.22 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.13; compares with $1.21 in Q1 and $1.32 in Q2 2018.
Revises AFFO guidance to reflect current expectations for investment timing and deleveraging it's executed this year.
Lowers top end of 2019 AFFO guidance range; now sees $4.95-$5.05 per share vs. $4.95-$5.15 in prior view.
Sees real estate AFFO per share of $4.70-$4.80 vs. $4.70-$4.90 previously.
Q2 real estate segment AFFO of $199.8M, or $1.17 per share vs. $188.3M, or $1.13 in Q1; investment volume of $439.9M YTD.
Q2 revenue of $305.2M vs. $298.3M in Q1 and $201.1M in Q2 2018.
Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
Previously: W. P. Carey FFO beats by $0.09, misses on revenue (Aug. 2)
Now read: 10 Moat-Worthy REITs »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox