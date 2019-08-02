Financials | Earnings News

W.P. Carey lowers top end of 2019 AFFO guidance range

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Q2 adjusted FFO per share of $1.22 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.13; compares with $1.21 in Q1 and $1.32 in Q2 2018.

Revises AFFO guidance to reflect current expectations for investment timing and deleveraging it's executed this year.

Lowers top end of 2019 AFFO guidance range; now sees $4.95-$5.05 per share vs. $4.95-$5.15 in prior view.

    Sees real estate AFFO per share of $4.70-$4.80 vs. $4.70-$4.90 previously.

Q2 real estate segment AFFO of $199.8M, or $1.17 per share vs. $188.3M, or $1.13 in Q1; investment volume of $439.9M YTD.

Q2 revenue of $305.2M vs. $298.3M in Q1 and $201.1M in Q2 2018.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

