W.P. Carey lowers top end of 2019 AFFO guidance range

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Q2 adjusted FFO per share of $1.22 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.13; compares with $1.21 in Q1 and $1.32 in Q2 2018.

Revises AFFO guidance to reflect current expectations for investment timing and deleveraging it's executed this year.

Lowers top end of 2019 AFFO guidance range; now sees $4.95-$5.05 per share vs. $4.95-$5.15 in prior view.