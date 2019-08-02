Union Gaming constructive on Penn National Gaming

Union Gaming upgrades Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to a Buy rating from Hold.

"We have becoming increasingly constructive on PENN following better-than-expected 2Q operating results in spite of a number of headwinds (i.e. weather), the company’s definitive strategy for sports betting and iGaming, and notable progress on the integration of recent acquisitions, namely Pinnacle Entertainment," writes analyst John DeCree.

Union Gaming assigns a new price target of $26 to the casino stock. The sell-side average PT is $28.00. Penn has traded in a 52-week trading range of $17.30 to $35.36.