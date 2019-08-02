Nervous action ahead of jobs report

U.S. stock index futures are down about 0.4% across the board, and the 10-year Treasury yield is off another 3 basis points to 1.85%.

Europe's lower by 1.9% , and yields there are all down sharply as well.

If one listened to the Fed and Jay Powell this week, trade concerns topped their list of worries, so the escalation between the U.S. and China this week seemingly points to another rate cut in September. A strong jobs number at 8:30 ET could throw a wrench into that thinking.

Markets are expecting 164K jobs added in July, with the unemployment rate steady at 3.7%.