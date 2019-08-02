Newell Brands +9% after profit beat

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) reports core growth fell 1.1% in Q2 vs. -1.6% consensus.

The company's gross margin rate rose 50 bps Y/Y to 35.6% of sales vs. 34.1% consensus. Operating margin was 11.3% of sales vs. 9.6% consensus.

Newell says it has decided to retain the Rubbermaid Commercial Products business (includes the related Rubbermaid Outdoor, Closet, Refuse and Garage business lines). The decision to keep the business was based on the strength of the Rubbermaid Commercial Products brand, its competitive position in a large and growing category, and its track record of strong cash flow generation, sales growth and strong margins.

Looking ahead, Newell sees full-year revenue of $9.1B to $9.3B vs. $8.4B consensus and EPS of $1.50 to $1.56 vs. $1.55 consensus.

Shares of Newell Brands are up 9.08% premarket to $14.65.

