F-35 program 'plagued' by troubles - Grassley

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley asked newly confirmed Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday about cost overruns and technical issues that have "plagued" the Pentagon's high-priced F-35 fighter jet program.

The Department of Defense failed to keep adequate records on the program’s costs and installed parts that were not ready for use, according to reports from the Pentagon's inspector general in March and June.

These shortfalls, Grassley said in a letter to Esper, have resulted in "financial waste and further delays to the mission readiness" of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) plane and have "potentially jeopardized the lives" of pilots who fly the F-35.