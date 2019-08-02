Exxon edges higher after mixed Q2 results; Permian production jumps 90%

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) +0.5% premarket after reporting slightly better than expected Q2 earnings even as total revenues fell 6% Y/Y to $69.1B, as higher production helped offset lower prices.

XOM says Q2 production volume rose 7% Y/Y to 3.91M boe/day, highlighted by an 8% gain in liquids production driven by Permian Basin growth and reduced downtime; Permian production jumped 20 % Q/Q and nearly 90% from the year-ago quarter.

Q2 downstream production fell 38% to 451K bbl/day due to increased downtime and maintenance as well as lower margins.

XOM says it increased its estimated recoverable reserves in its offshore Guyana project to more than 6B boe, up from a previous forecast of 5.5M boe.

Q2 capital and exploration expenditures rose 22% Y/Y to $8.08B, and cash flow fell 23% to $7.22B.