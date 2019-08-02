New Senior adjusts normalized FFO guidance lower.
- New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Q2 normalized FFO per share of 14 cents, in-line with consensus, compares with 15 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 adjusted same-store cash NOI fell 0.4% from a year ago and increased 3.1% vs. Q1.
- Excluding six properties being marketed for sale as of June 30, 2019, adjusted same-store cash NOI increased 0.7% versus 2Q18.
- Sees 2019 normalized FFO per share of 52 cents-57 cents vs. 54 cents-60 cents in May guidance; trails consensus of 58 cents (2 estimates).
- Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
