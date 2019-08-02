New Senior adjusts normalized FFO guidance lower.

  • New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Q2 normalized FFO per share of 14 cents, in-line with consensus,  compares with 15 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q2 adjusted same-store cash NOI fell 0.4% from a year ago and increased 3.1% vs. Q1.
  1. Excluding six properties being marketed for sale as of June 30, 2019, adjusted same-store cash NOI increased 0.7% versus 2Q18.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.