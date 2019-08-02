Momenta misses Q3 consensus

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Q3 results: Revenues: $5.2M (-60.0%); Product revenue: $3.3M (-72.0%); R&D revenue: $1.8M (+38.5%).

Net Loss: ($114M) (-62.9%); Loss Per Share: ($1.16) (-27.5%); Quick Assets: $344.1M (-23.4%).

The Company launches adaptive Phase 2/3 study of nipocalimab (M281) in Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (wAIHA), with top-line data expected by end of 2021.

Momenta also received FDA Fast Track Designation for nipocalimab in wAIHA and hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn.

