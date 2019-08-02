More on HMS Holdings Q2 results
Aug. 02, 2019 8:30 AM ETHMSYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- HMS Holdings HMSY reports revenue growth of 14.6% excluding the Medicare RAC reserve release in Q2.
- Analytical Services revenue increased 37.2% Y/Y to $63.1M.
- PI revenue grew 23.7% Y/Y to $38.6M.
- Coordination of Benefits revenue rose 4.3% to $105.1M.
- Operating income was $40.5M compared to operating loss of 0.7M Y/Y.
- Adj. EBITDA margin increased 587 bps to 33.1%.
- "These strong results clearly demonstrate the strong demand for our solutions and inherent operating leverage of our business model.” said Bill Lucia, Chairman and CEO.
- Revised 2019 Outlook: Revenue of $650-660M; Net income of $85-90M & Adj. EBITDA of $185-190M.
