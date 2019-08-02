Ruth's Hospitality revised FY2019 guidance

Ruth's Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH) reports company-owned comparable restaurant sales fell 0.5% in Q2.

Traffic fell 1.3% and average check grew 0.9%

Total restaurant sales rose 0.5% to $104.02M.

Franchise income slipped 0.8% to $4.42M.

Average unit weekly sales declined 0.8% to $104K.

Food and beverage costs as a percentage of restaurant sales decreased 20 bps to 27.9%.

Operating margin rate -10 bps to 10.6%.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased ~251K shares for $6.6M, at an average price of $26.23 per share.

FY2019 Guidance: Food and beverage costs: 28% to 29.5% of restaurant sales; Restaurant operating expenses: 48% to 50% of restaurant sales; Marketing and advertising costs: 3.4% to 3.6% of total revenues; G&A expenses: $35M to $36M; Effective tax rate: 17% to 19%; Capital expenditure: $54M to $56M; Diluted shares outstanding: 29.8M to 30.3M.

