Francesca's plays defense

Francesca's (NASDAQ:FRAN) announces that its board adopted a rights plan and declared a dividend of one preferred share purchase right on each outstanding share.

The board says it made the defensive move to deter any entity, person or group from gaining control of the company through the open market or private transactions without paying an appropriate control premium or offering fair and adequate value to all stockholders.

If the rights become exercisable, each right will initially entitle stockholders to buy one five-thousandth of a share of Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock at an exercise price of $18.00 per one five‑thousandth of a share of preferred stock, subject to adjustment and the terms of the rights plan.

Shares of FRAN are down 73% YTD.