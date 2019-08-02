Arconic beats on Q2 earnings, raises full-year earnings outlook

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) +2.6% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings and raised its full-year earnings guidance.

On an unadjusted basis, ARNC swung to a net loss of $121M, or $0.27/share, which includes a $428M impairment charge related to its disks business, from net income of $187M, or $0.39/share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 revenue rose 3.3% Y/Y to $3.69B, slightly above expectations, as engineered products and solutions revenue rose in line with expectations and global rolled products revenue rose above expectations.

For the full year, ARNC raises its EPS guidance to $1.95-$2.05 vs. its previous outlook of $1.75-$1.90 and above $1.83 analyst consensus estimate, and reaffirms its full-year revenue outlook of $14.3B-$14.6B vs. $14.36B consensus.

For Q3, ARNC sees EPS of $0.47-$0.53, above $0.46 analyst consensus.

ARNC says it is increasing its annualized cost reduction commitment to save ~$260M on a run-rate basis, vs. a previously announced $230M commitment; it expects to capture $140M of savings this year vs. a prior estimate of $120M.