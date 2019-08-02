Algernon's Emoxypine, a lead drug for IBD

Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:BTHCF) reports that its lead drug for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is Emoxypine (NP-178), an orally delivered small molecule.

The drug is one of the top 5 selling drugs on the essential medicines list in Russia for the treatment of several neurological conditions.

The Company is currently planning an off-label phase II clinical trial for NP-178 (Emoxypine). Pending the results, it will begin the process for regulatory approval with the FDA.

Algernon has filed several patent applications with respect to both NP-178 (Emoxypine) and NP-120 (Ifenprodil).