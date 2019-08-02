American Axle & Manufacturing down 7% on earnings miss

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) reports Driveline sales declined 10.5% to $1.14B in Q2.

Metal Forming sales down 8.7% to $484.2M.

Casting sales sales fell 9.3% to $220.7M.

Gross margin rate squeezed 280 bps to 14.6%.

SG&A expense rate up 40 bps to 5.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped 23.5% to $266M (margin -270 bps to 15.6%).

FY2019 Guidance: Sales: $6.9B to $7B; Adjusted EBITDA: $1.05B to $1.10B; Net income: $190M to $230M; Free cash flow: ~$250M.

AXL -6.99% premarket.

Previously: American Axle & Manufacturing EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Aug. 2)