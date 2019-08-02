Gold Fields warns H1 headline earnings could drop as much as 15%

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) -2.2% pre-market after saying it expects interim earnings have fallen by as much as 15% despite reporting higher gold production.

In a trading update, the miner said its headline EPS would come in 10%-15% lower than in H1 2018 to $0.068-$0.072 compared with $0.08 in the year-earlier period.

But GFI sees basic earnings per share for H1 at $0.08-$0.10 vs. a $0.45/share basic loss in the year-ago half.

GFI also says H1 attributable gold production rose 9% Y/Y to 1.08M oz. from 994K oz. in the previous H1, after including the contribution from its joint venture with Asanko Gold in Ghana.