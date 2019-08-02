July jobs report shows May, June numbers trimmed

Aug. 02, 2019 9:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • The July jobs headline number -- nonfarm payrolls -- hit the consensus estimate of 164K, but June and May numbers were revised down by a total of 41K .
  • The June number was cut to 193K from 224K and May was reduced to 62K from 72K.
  • After revisions, job gains averaged 140K per month over the past three months. Though still a healthy clip, economist Jared Bernstein notes a deceleration in the underlying trend from 170K/month.
  • RSM US Chief Economist points out that total hours worked declined 0.3 and the aggregate hours worked were down 0.2 --  "that decline in hours worked, which impacts your median household, is not encouraging."
  • In July, the average workweek fell by 0.1 hour to 34.3 hours.
  • Wages, however, improved. Average hourly earnings rose by 8 cents to $27.98; up 3.2% over the past year.
  • Notable job gains occurred in professional and technical services (+31K), health care (+30K), social assistance (+20K), and financial activities (+18K).
  • Previously: July jobs growth matches expectations (Aug. 2)
