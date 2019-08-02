Obalon down 27% on equity offering
Aug. 02, 2019 9:01 AM ETObalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN)OBLNBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Nano cap Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) slumps 27% premarket on modest volume. Shares have lost half their value since closing at $9.60 on July 23.
- This morning, it announced a public offering of ~2M common shares plus five-year common warrants to purchase up to ~1.5M shares at a combined price of $4.00. It is also offering ~1.7M pre-funded warrants, together with common warrants to purchase up to ~1.3M common shares, at $4.00 for both.
- The common warrants are exercisable at $4.40 per common share.
- Underwriters over-allotment is an additional ~562K common shares and/or ~423K common warrants. Closing date is August 6.
- Yesterday's close was $4.85.