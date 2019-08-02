Cardtronics +10.1% pre-market post Q2 results

Aug. 02, 2019 9:05 AM ETCATMBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Cardtronics CATM reports Q2 revenues of $340.8M, effectively flat Y/Y, up 3% on a constant-currency basis.
  • ATM operating revenues of $323.1M, down 2% Y/Y and up 1% on a constant-currency basis.
  • Operating margin increased 264 bps to 7.5%.
  • Adj. EBITDA margin increased 110 bps to 24%.
  • U.S. same-store withdrawal transaction growth of 3% Y/Y.
  • Executed agreements to place ~1.5K ATMs and acquired ATM processing contracts for over 62K ATMs in the U.S.
  • The company repurchased over 1M shares between May and July, over 2% of shares outstanding.
  • 2019 Outlook:  Revenues of $1.33-1.36B; net income of $41-44M; Adj. EBITDA of $300-310M; D&A of $137-139M; Cash interest expense of $27-28M; Adj. net income of $104-109M; Adj. EPS of $2.24-2.36 based on ~46.3M average diluted shares outstanding; and Capex of ~$135M.
  • Previously: Cardtronics EPS beats by $0.18, beats on revenue (Aug. 01 2019)
