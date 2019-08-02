Active nutrition a hard worker for Post Holdings

Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) churns up a 0.4% increase in adjusted EBITDA in Q2 to $315M despite a 10.5% sales drop during the quarter.

The highest sales growth was in the active nutrition segment, which saw demand for RTD protein shakes and other RTD beverages contribute to a 9.8% sales increase to $238M. Active nutrition EBITDA was $62M during the quarter vs. the consensus estimate of $50M. Last year, Post announced its intention to pursue an IPO for the business and a draft registration statement was filed in April.

The food company reports a gross margin rate of 32.1% of sales vs. 28.5% a year ago and 30.8% consensus.

Looking ahead, Post anticipates FY19 adjusted EBITDA of $1.205B to $1.215B. Management continues to expect FY19 capital expenditures to range between $300M to $310M.

Shares of Post are up 20% YTD.

