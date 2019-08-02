NTAP, SQ, ANET among premarket losers

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) -29% on Q2 earnings.
Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) -28% on on equity offering.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) -19%.
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) -17% on lowered FY outlook.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) -15% on Q2 earnings.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR) -14% on Q2 earnings.
Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) -14% on announcing stock offering.
The Chemours (NYSE:CC) -13% on Q2 earnings.
Square (NYSE:SQ) -12% on Q2 earnings.
Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) -10% on stock offering.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) -10% on announcing stock offering.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) -8% on Q4 earnings.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) -8%.
Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) -6%.
CannTrust Holdings (NYSE:CTST) -7% on announcing late filing.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) -7% on Q2 earnings.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox