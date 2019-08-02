Financials | Earnings News | dividends | On the Move

Arbor Realty Q2 FFO beats; dividend increased 4%

|About: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)|By:, SA News Editor

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) gains 0.8% in premarket trading after boosting its quarterly dividend to 29 cents per share, a 4% increase from the prior quarter.

Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 33 cents, exceeding consensus by a penny, increased from 29 cents in the year-ago quarter.

On a total basis, Q2 adjusted FFO of $37.9M rose from $26.4M a year ago.

In the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Agency business generated revenue of $52.7M vs. $47.2M in Q1.

    Gain on sales, including  fee-based services, net was $14.2 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.54% on loan sales, compared to $16.4M and 1.49% for Q1. 

    Income from mortgage servicing rights was $18.7M, reflecting a rate of 1.44% as a percentage of loan commitments, vs $14.2M and 1.68% in Q1.

Fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $19.46B at June 30, 2019, up 3% from March 31, 2019, reflecting $1.29B of new loan originations, net of $635.6M in porfolio runoff during the quarter.

    Servicing revenue, net was $12.6M, consisting of servicing revenue of $12.6M, net of amortization of MSRs totaling $12.3M.

