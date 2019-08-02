Arbor Realty Q2 FFO beats; dividend increased 4%

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) gains 0.8% in premarket trading after boosting its quarterly dividend to 29 cents per share, a 4% increase from the prior quarter.

Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 33 cents, exceeding consensus by a penny, increased from 29 cents in the year-ago quarter.

On a total basis, Q2 adjusted FFO of $37.9M rose from $26.4M a year ago.

In the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Agency business generated revenue of $52.7M vs. $47.2M in Q1.