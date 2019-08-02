Arbor Realty Q2 FFO beats; dividend increased 4%

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) gains 0.8% in premarket trading after boosting its quarterly dividend to 29 cents per share, a 4% increase from the prior quarter.
Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 33 cents, exceeding consensus by a penny, increased from 29 cents in the year-ago quarter.
On a total basis, Q2 adjusted FFO of $37.9M rose from $26.4M a year ago.
In the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Agency business generated revenue of $52.7M vs. $47.2M in Q1.
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $14.2 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.54% on loan sales, compared to $16.4M and 1.49% for Q1.
Income from mortgage servicing rights was $18.7M, reflecting a rate of 1.44% as a percentage of loan commitments, vs $14.2M and 1.68% in Q1.
Fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $19.46B at June 30, 2019, up 3% from March 31, 2019, reflecting $1.29B of new loan originations, net of $635.6M in porfolio runoff during the quarter.
Servicing revenue, net was $12.6M, consisting of servicing revenue of $12.6M, net of amortization of MSRs totaling $12.3M.
Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
Previously: Arbor Realty Trust FFO beats by $0.01, beats on net interest income (Aug. 2)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox