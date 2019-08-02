Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) +0.3% pre-market after posting a solid Q2 earnings beat while revenues fell 8% Y/Y to $38.8B, short of Wall Street estimates, as record quarterly production volumes helped offset the impact of lower oil and gas prices.

CVX says results included $740M in earnings related to the Anadarko merger termination fee and a $180M tax benefit related to a reduction in Alberta's corporate income tax rate.

Q2 total production rose 9.1% Y/Y to 3.08M boe/day from 2.83M boe/day in the year-ago quarter, as net liquids production increased 8.1% and natural gas output grew 10.7%; Permian Basin production jumped more than 50% to 421K bbl/day.

CVX says Q2 upstream earnings increased 5.7% Y/Y to $3.48B from $3.29B in the year-earlier quarter while downstream earnings fell 13% to $729M from $838M a year ago.

Q2 capital spending rose 10% to $5.29B, while cash flow gained 16% to $13.8B.