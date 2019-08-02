BHP to start nickel sulfate production, eyeing EV market

BHP says it plans to start production of nickel sulfate next year, as it ramps up sales of its nickel products to the battery industry.

BHP currently produces ~75K metric tons of nickel metal at its Kwinana refinery near Perth, Australia, which it sells mostly to chemicals makers in Asia who turn it into nickel sulfate, used to make batteries for electric vehicles.

"We anticipate that there will be no sustainable premium in the lithium sector, whereas we think that is not the case for nickel," BHP asset president Eddie Haegel says. "We think that in the medium to longer term there will be a margin that will be sticky for nickel, and so we consider it an attractive commodity."