Eldorado Gold says Q2 performance was 'steady'

Eldorado Gold (EGO -2.7% ) reports Q2 gold sales increased 21% Y/Y to 113,685 ounces, primarily due to the sale of 48,821 ounces from Efemcukuru, where concentrate shipments had been delayed in Q1 2019, and the sale of 24,330 ounces from Lamaque in its first quarter of commercial operations.

Revenues increased 13% to $173.7M as a result of higher sales volumes and average realized gold price of $1,321 per ounces, +2.6%.

Gold production of 91,803 ounces was lower 7.4% primarily due to the suspension of new ore placement on the Kisladag heap leach pad, as well as due to reduced tonnage fed to the processing plant at Olympias.

The company said that the higher sale volume helped reduce its All-in sustaining costs, which came in at $917 per ounce of gold sold.

Reported EBITDA of $74.5M, and net earnings of $12.2M improved from net loss of $24.4M.

The company ended the quarter with ~$119.9M cash and cash equivalents, ~$179M available under its line of credit.

Reiterated FY19 guidance of 390,000-420,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $900-1000 per ounce of gold sold.

