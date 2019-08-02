Willdan Group -5.5% post Q2 results

Willdan (WLDN -5.5% ) reports Q2 revenue growth 74.5% Y/Y to $104.4M.

Contract revenue for the Energy segment was $85.3M, an increase of 104.4% Y/Y.

Contract revenue for the Engineering and Consulting segment was $19.1M, an increase of 5.6% Y/Y.

Direct costs of contract revenue were $73.2M, an increase of 99.7% Y/Y primarily related to incremental direct costs from the acquisition of Lime Energy.

Q2 Operating margin declined 434 bps to 2.7% & Adj. EBITDA declined 493 bps to 7.3%.

Cash & equivalents increased to $27.6M, due to cash generated from operation & CFO increased 209% Y/Y to $12.5M.

2019 Outlook: Net revenue of $185-205M; Adj. EPS of $2.40-2.50; effective tax rate of ~24%; diluted share count of 11.8M shares; depreciation of ~$3.5M; amortization of ~$9.3M & SBC of ~$11.9M.

