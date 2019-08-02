Inphi gets target boosts after strong quarter

Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating on Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) and raises the target from $65 to $66 after yesterday's earnings report.

Deutsche cites the strong Q2 report and Q3 outlook despite the continuing Huawei uncertainty. New products and the potential for higher market share gains are among IPHI's "number of positive tailwinds."

Jefferies stays at Buy and hikes the target from $51 to $72, seeing the company as a major beneficiary of data center secular growth.

Morgan Stanley sticks to the sidelines at Equal-Weight but still lifts the PT by $15 to $60. The firm sees significant growth drivers continuing into 2020 and says the "premium valuation" seems warranted.