Heightened trade tension steals spotlight from solid employment report

Stocks fall at the open as investors remain cautious in the wake of Pres. Trump's threat to impose additional tariffs on Chinese imports; Dow -0.5% , S&P -0.6% , Nasdaq -0.8% .

CNBC reports that Trump is open to delaying tariffs if China makes positive moves, but the uncertainty and negative implications for capital markets is weighing on investor sentiment and has overshadowed another solid employment report.

In July, non-farm payrolls rose by 164K, average hourly earnings increased 0.3% after rising an upwardly revised 0.3% in June, and the unemployment rate at 3.7% remained near 50-year lows.

European markets trade sharply lower, with France's CAC -2.6% , Germany's DAX -2.5% and U.K.'s FTSE -1.7% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -2.2% and China's Shanghai Composite -1.4% .

In the U.S., information technology ( -1.3% ), materials ( -0.6% ) and communication services ( -0.7% ) are the worst performers among the S&P's industry sectors while energy ( +0.6% ) shows relative strength, as WTI crude oil rebounds from yesterday's huge drop, +3.4% at $55.79/bbl.