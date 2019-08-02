Papua court OKs Barrick to continue operations at Porgera mine

Barrick Gold (GOLD +0.4% ) says Papua New Guinea's top court ruled it could continue to operate the Porgera gold mine while the government considers an application to extend the lease for the mine.

The current lease expires on August 16, and Barrick and its joint venture partner Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF) are looking at a 20-year extension for the mine.

Earlier in the day, Barrick said CEO Mark Bristow had met with Papua's newly elected Prime Minister Marape to discuss the extension of a lease for Porgera, one of the country's largest mines.

Bristow has said Porgera is a long-term asset for Barrick and Zijin and that the mine would require "significant capital" to sustain operations.