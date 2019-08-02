Natural Grocers pops on earnings relief

Natural Grocers (NGVC +19.3% ) soars after setting guidance high enough to calm investor nerves.

The company expects full-year comparable store sales growth of 2.7% to 3.3% vs. a prior outlook of +2.0% to +4.0%. EPS of $0.39 to $0.41 is anticipated vs. $0.41 consensus. Natural Grocers expects to have 7 new stores open this year.

Shares of NGVC are at their highest level since the middle part of June.

