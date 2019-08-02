Och-Ziff Capital +3.0% after Q2 blows away consensus

Q2 revenue on economic income basis of $97.4M fell from $117.0M in Q1 and $104.7M in Q2 2018.

Compares with 55 cents in Q1 and 34 cents in Q2 2018.

Och-Ziff Capital Management (OZM ) jumps 3.0% after Q2 adjusted distributable EPS of 48 cents crushes the average analyst estimate of 16 cents.

Decline due to lower management fees from multi-strategy funds as a result of lower average assets under management as well as changing its opportunistic real estate fund's management fee calculation to invested capital from committed.

Q2 management fees on an economic income basis were $57.6M vs. $60.0M in Q1 and $66.1M in Q2 2018.

Q2 incentive income on an economic basis was $34.8M, down from $53.2m in Q1 and comparable to $34.7M in Q2 2018.

AUM of $33.7B at June 30, 2019 rose $1.3B due to net inflows of $1.1B.

Oz Master Fund rose 3.5% for the quarter and fell 0.6% for July.

