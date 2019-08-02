Post-earnings rally for El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (LOCO +11.3% ) shoots higher after largely matching Q2 expectations.

Comparable company-operated restaurant sales during the quarter increased 0.4% vs. +1.7% consensus after a 3.1% increase in average check offset by a 2.7% decrease in transactions.

Adjusted EBITDA was $18M vs. $17M consensus.

2019 guidance: System-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately 1.0% to 2.0%, 2-3 new company-owned restaurant openings and 2-3 new franchised restaurant openings, restaurant contribution margin of 18.2% to 18.7%, G&A expenses of between 8.2%-8.4% of sales and adjusted EBITDA of between $61M and $64M vs. $61M consensus.

