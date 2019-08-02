Acorda down 44% after ugly Q2

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR -43.7% ) slumps on more than double normal volume after reporting Q2 results after the close yesterday.

Revenues were down 67% to $50.1M while earnings turned negative.

Inbrija sales were $3M, flat versus Q1 when the commercial launch started (late February). 1,900 patients have received their first prescriptions thus far. The company says it does not plan to provide sales guidance this year.

Ampyra sales were down 71% to $44.2M due to generic competition. Guidance for the year is sales greater than $140M (unch).

