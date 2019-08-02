Ekso down 19% after Q2 results as growth remains elusive

Nano cap Ekso Bionics Holdings (EKSO -19.1% ) is down on increased volume following its Q2 report released after the close yesterday.

Revenues were $3.3M, up a modest 10% from a year ago despite a significant potential opportunity for its exoskeleton for industrial applications. It launched the device for industrial use a year ago after a successful evaluation at Ford Motor Company.

22 EksoGT orders were booked, two rentals and 11 previous rentals converted to sales.

Net loss was ($3.1M).

Cash balance at quarter-end was $13.3M.

Operating expenses were up 18% to $6.7M.