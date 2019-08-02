Griffon jumps 14% post Q3 earnings beats

Griffon (GFF +14.9% ) reported Q3 revenue increase of 11.3% Y/Y to $574.97M, with revenues from Home & Building Products +13% Y/Y and Defense Electronics +4% Y/Y.

Q3 Gross margin was flat at 26.9%; and operating margin improved by 178 bps to 6.4%.

Segment Adj. EBITDA was $65.1M (+11% Y/Y), driven by HBP revenue growth.

SG&A expenses were $117.99M (+2.5% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 20.5% down by 76 bps.

Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations YTD was $14.98M, compared to cash used $5.46M a year ago.

Contract backlog was $384M at June 30, 2019, compared to $374M at September 30, 2018.

Company had cash and equivalents of $58M and total debt outstanding of $1.17B, as of June 30, 2019.

