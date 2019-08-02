Morgan Stanley sees Kellogg momentum priced in

Morgan Stanley keeps a cautious long-term view on Kellogg (K -0.2% ), despite the clear strong near-term sales momentum.

"We come away from Q2, with higher visibility on topline momentum and a pending gross/operating margin inflection in Q4 with the cycling of higher input costs, as well as packaging costs related to on-the-go pack formats, the margin headwind from the Multipro acquisition dissipating, and the benefit of Kellogg's pricing," note analyst Dara Mohsenian and team

MS keeps an Equalweight rating on Kellogg on its view the improvement in topline/profit trends is priced in by the share outperformance, with Kellogg's valuation now at ~13.2x CY20 EV/EBITDA, vs. Pepsi at ~14.3 time.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is also flashing Neutral.