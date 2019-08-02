Enbridge posts Q2 earnings beat, launches Mainline open season

Enbridge (ENB -0.1% ) says it has begun soliciting bids for space on its Mainline pipeline system, as it reports better than expected Q2 earnings.

Q2 EBITDA gained 1% to $3.21B from $3.16B a year ago, but cash provided by operating activities fell 25% to $2.49B from $3.34B.

ENB reaffirmed its full-year guidance range for distributable cash flow of $4.30-$4.60/share after reporting a 24% Y/Y increase in DCF to $2.31B from $1.86B in the year-ago quarter.

ENB says it has launched an open season for contracted space on its Mainline system, Canada's biggest pipeline system, offering contracts of 8-20 years with shippers on 90% of the network, leaving the remainder for spot sales.

ENB transported 2.66M bbl/day through the Mainline during Q2, roughly flat vs. 2.64M bbl/day shipped in the year-ago quarter.

The company also says it will proceed with $2B of new growth projects across several business units.