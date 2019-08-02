Office Properties Income Q2 same-property cash NOI falls 2.9%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) falls 1.5% after Q2 same-property cash net operating income slid 2.9% and weighted average rents on new and renewal leases signed during the quarter fell.

Q2 normalized FFO per share of $1.65, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38, fell from $2.07 in the year-ago quarter.

91.6% of OPI's total rentable square feet was leased vs. 89.6% at March 31, 2019, and 94.0% at June 30, 2018.

During the quarter, entered new and renewal leases for an aggregate of 571K rentable square feet at weighted average rents that were 5.3% below prior rents for the same space.

As of Aug. 1, 2019, OPI entered into agreements to sell 14 properties containing a combined 2.4M rentable square feet for an aggregate sales price of $347.3M, excluding costs.

