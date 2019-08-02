Builders FirstSource rallies 7.7% post Q2 results

Aug. 02, 2019 10:50 AM ETBLDRBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Builders FirstSource (BLDR +7.7%) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 9.1% Y/Y to $1.9B, driven by the impact of deflation in the price of lumber and lumber sheet goods of ~11.3%.
  • Sales volume grew by an estimated 2.4%, led by above market performance in the single-family customer segment.
  • Q2 overall margins: Gross increased 350 bps to 27.2%; Operating increased 107 bps to 6.1%; SG&A increased 240 bps to 21.1% and Adj. EBITDA increased 90 bps to 7.6%.
  • Leverage ratio decreased 0.3x to 2.7x as of June 30, 2019.
  • Liquidity as of June 30, 2019 was $755.3M, consisting of net borrowing availability under the revolving credit facility and cash on hand.
  • In May 2019, issued $400M of 6.75% Senior Secured Notes due in 2027.
  • Previously: Builders FirstSource EPS beats by $0.15, misses on revenue (Aug. 01 2019)
