Builders FirstSource rallies 7.7% post Q2 results
Aug. 02, 2019 10:50 AM ETBLDRBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Builders FirstSource (BLDR +7.7%) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 9.1% Y/Y to $1.9B, driven by the impact of deflation in the price of lumber and lumber sheet goods of ~11.3%.
- Sales volume grew by an estimated 2.4%, led by above market performance in the single-family customer segment.
- Q2 overall margins: Gross increased 350 bps to 27.2%; Operating increased 107 bps to 6.1%; SG&A increased 240 bps to 21.1% and Adj. EBITDA increased 90 bps to 7.6%.
- Leverage ratio decreased 0.3x to 2.7x as of June 30, 2019.
- Liquidity as of June 30, 2019 was $755.3M, consisting of net borrowing availability under the revolving credit facility and cash on hand.
- In May 2019, issued $400M of 6.75% Senior Secured Notes due in 2027.
