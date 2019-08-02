Brazil's president approves Eletrobras privatization plan
Aug. 02, 2019 10:57 AM ETCentrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás (EBR)EBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) said in a securities filing yesterday that Brazilian Pres. Bolsonaro had approved studies into privatizing the company through a share offering.
- EBR, which is responsible for nearly a third of the generational capacity and half of Brazil's power transmission grid, said the privatization would need to be approved by Brazil's Congress.
- Bolsonaro, who was elected last year on an economic platform that included privatizations, met with EBR CEO Wilson Ferreira yesterday, sending shares to a record high on privatization hopes.