National Fuel Gas +3% after Q2 earnings

National Fuel Gas (NFG +2.7% ) reports mixed Q2 earnings with adjusted operating results of $61.8M, down by 2.4% Y/Y however, adjusted EBITDA increased 4.4% to $182.9M.

E&P segment net production of 54.7 Bcfe, an increase of 23%

Average natural gas prices, after hedging declined 3% to $2.36 per Mcf, and average oil prices were up 7% to $62.92/bbl.

Revised FY19 guidance and expects adjusted EPS of ~$3.40 - $3.50, or $3.45 at the midpoint of the range; updated outlook reflects lower commodity price assumptions; reaffirmed its E&P segment’s fiscal 2019 net production guidance, in the range of 205 to 215 Bcfe.

Forecasts 2019 capital expenditures between $745M - $800M.

Also initiated preliminary guidance for FY20, with earnings within a range of $3.25 to $3.55 per share; the projection are largely being driven by an increase in Seneca’s forecasted natural gas production and the associated impact on Gathering segment revenues, offset by lower expected natural gas price realizations and modest increases in operating expenses.

Seneca’s fiscal 2020 net production is expected to be in the range of 235 to 245 Bcfe

Projects its natural gas price realizations after hedging to decline ~$0.20 per Mcf.

Previously: National Fuel Gas EPS beats by $0.05, misses on revenue (Aug. 1)