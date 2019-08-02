BAML talks tariff risk for PVH, CRI and RL

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Heather Balsky sizes up the tariff risk for PVH (PVH -2.1% ), Carter's (CRI -0.1% ) and Ralph Lauren (RL +0.4% ).

PVH: "We think PVH is best positioned because it has the least exposure to China sourcing and its core brands’ have momentum in the US. We estimate PVH would face a 4% EPS hit from higher US COGS if it did not take price. In FY18, PVH sourced 17-18% of US COGS from China, vs. 33% for Ralph Lauren and 28% for Carter's."

Carter's: "Carter’s has also reduced its China sourcing to <20%. We estimate it faces 8% EPS risk if 10% tariffs are enacted given higher sourcing exposure and greater US sales penetration."

Ralph Lauren: "RL is reducing China sourcing exposure to <25% by year-end; we estimate a 10% tariff without price increases would also be a -4.5% hit."