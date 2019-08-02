Coherus up 14% on strong ramp of Neulasta biosimilar

Coherus BioSciences (CHRS +14% ) is up on increased volume following better-than-expected Q2 results released after the close yesterday.

Sales of its Neulasta biosimilar, UDENYCA (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) were $83.4M, up 125% from Q1. U.S. market share is now ~13% and could reach 20% by year-end.

Net income was up 154% to $23.6M while EPS was up 147% to $0.32.

Key pipeline candidates include biosimilars to AbbVie's Humira, Amgen's Enbrel, Roche's Lucentis and Regeneron's Eylea.

It expects to initiate a NASH program later this year.

Previously: Coherus BioSciences EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)