PG&E seeks court approval for price cut deals on solar, battery contracts

PG&E (PCG +1.6% ) has told the bankruptcy judge overseeing the company's Chapter 11 case that it reached agreements to cut prices by at least 10% on five power contracts, according to court papers.

PG&E is asking the judge to clear deals with Canadian Solar's (CSIQ -2% ) Recurrent Energy unit and two energy storage providers that would save the utility ~$20M; PG&E also is asking state regulators to approve the changes.

PG&E's bankruptcy poses a major threat to as much as $42B of power contracts, mainly for renewable solar and wind energy, which are critical to California's goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions.