MasTec up 13% as Q2 earnings beats; raises FY19 guidance

Aug. 02, 2019 11:22 AM ETMasTec, Inc. (MTZ)MTZBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • MasTec (MTZ +13.7%) reported Q2 above guidance expectation, with revenue growth of 20% Y/Y to $1.94B and net income of $120.2M (+50% Y/Y)
  • Segment revenues: Communications $652.6M (+5.5% Y/Y); Oil and Gas $ 936.8M (+21.8% Y/Y); Electrical Transmission $100.4M (+18.8% Y/Y); and Power Generation and Industrial $250.2M (+71.4% Y/Y).
  • Adj. EBITDA was $240.7M (+25.9% Y/Y); and margin improved by 60 bps to 12.4%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $351.46M, compared to $23.22M a year ago.
  • Company's 18-month backlog as of June 30, 2019 was $7.8B, a $51M increase compared to the second quarter last year.
  • 3Q19 Guidance: Revenue $~2.15B; GAAP EPS ~$1.57; Adj. EBITDA ~$246M; and Adj. EPS ~$1.62.
  • FY19 Guidance, raised: Revenues ~$7.7B (prior $7.6B); GAAP EPS ~$4.93 (prior $4.41); Adj. EBITDA ~$836M or 10.9% (prior $795M or 10.5%) of revenue; and Adj. EPS ~$5.04 (prior $4.55).
  • Previously: MasTec EPS beats by $0.48, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)
