Trump's new tariffs due to lack of trade talk progress, Kudlow says

President Trump wasn't happy with progress made in the U.S.-China trade talks, Larry Kudlow, White House National Economic director, said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

"And so, he's put this 10% tariff on the $300B" of Chinese goods, Kudlow said.

Trump was also disappointed that the Chinese haven't yet acted on their promise to stop exporting the painkiller fentanyl to the U.S., Kudlow said.

He declined to comment on reports that Trump may delay the new tariffs set to start Sept. 1.

The president resisted giving Beijing advance notice of the tariffs that he announced via Twitter moments after a briefing on the U.S.-China trade talks that took place in Shanghai earlier this week, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Kudlow describes the July jobs report as "pretty solid," and notes that manufacturing is "ticking up in recent months."

Adds that with "severe monetary tightening in 2017 and 2018," it's "a wonder we're growing at all."

Previously: China responds to new U.S. tariff threat (Aug. 2)

ETFs: CYB, CNY, FXCH