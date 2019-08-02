Adaptimmune down 17% on cell therapy safety signals

Thinly traded micro cap Adaptimmune (ADAP -17.3% ) is down on more than double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 674K shares, in apparent response to its Q2 report released today.

The report included a disclosure that three patients experienced serious adverse events, two of which appear to be treatment-related. One patient in the ADP-A2M10 study died after experiencing severe prolonged pancytopenia (profoundly low levels of red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets). Two patients in the ADP-A2M4 study died, one from severe prolonged pancytopenia and one from a stroke possibly related to neurotoxicity (the company does not believe the latter fatality was treatment-related).

The protocols for both trials have been amended to include changes in eligibility criteria and a reversion to a lower dose of cyclophosphamide (chemo agent used to deplete lymphocytes before the administration of the cell therapy) that was used previously.

